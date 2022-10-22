Overview

Dr. Darcy Puls, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.



Dr. Puls works at Optum - Family Medicine in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.