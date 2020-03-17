Dr. Marr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darcy Marr, MD
Overview
Dr. Darcy Marr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.

Locations
-
1
Northwest Orthopedic Surgery, S.C.3030 W Salt Creek Ln Ste 100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 870-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Schneck Family Care1366 N Gardner St Ste 140, Scottsburg, IN 47170 Directions (812) 524-3311
-
3
Schneck Family Care of Jennings County2145 N State Highway 3, North Vernon, IN 47265 Directions (812) 524-3311
-
4
Schneck Orthopedics/Sprts Medcn411 W Tipton St, Seymour, IN 47274 Directions (812) 524-3311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marr is a new surgeon at NW Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington Heights (as of October, 2019). I saw him for knee pain that turned out to be a torn meniscus. He did the arthroscopic surgery and it all went very well. I had less pain than with the first one 12 years ago. Nice guy, but then he is Canadian, eh?
About Dr. Darcy Marr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1316437890
