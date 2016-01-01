Dr. Darcy Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darcy Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Darcy Hayes, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Darcy Hayes, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1578553475
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
