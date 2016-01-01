Dr. Robran-Marquez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darcie Robran-Marquez, MD
Dr. Darcie Robran-Marquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery5901 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-8233
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982603478
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Family Practice
