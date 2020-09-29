Dr. Darby Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darby Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Darby Webb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Webb works at
Locations
Orthopedic Urgent Care At St. Luke's Clinic - Orthopedics Boise Americana Blvd703 S Americana Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 323-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr Webb for what turned out to be a Acute Tear Lateral Meniscus in my right knee. She was straightforward and professional and corrected my problem with outpatient surgery. Recovery was very fast and symptoms have not returned after 2 years.
About Dr. Darby Webb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1043226715
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
