Dr. Darby Marshall, MD
Dr. Darby Marshall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Highlands Medical Center.
Scottsboro Ear Nose Throat PC406 Taylor St Ste B, Scottsboro, AL 35768 Directions (256) 574-6100
Dekalb Regional Medical Center200 Medical Center Dr SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968 Directions (256) 845-3150
Nease Cosmetic Surgery Fort Payne423 Medical Center Dr SW, Fort Payne, AL 35968 Directions (256) 844-8144
- DeKalb Regional Medical Center
- Highlands Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Was very pleased with my visit. Office staff was extremely nice and professional. Dr Marshall was very attentive and listened to me. I feel like I received excellent care. I would highly recommend this office to my friends and family.
About Dr. Darby Marshall, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marshall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.