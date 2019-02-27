See All Family Doctors in Omaha, NE
Overview

Dr. Darby Luckey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. 

Dr. Luckey works at Eagle Run Clinic in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nm Eagle Run
    3685 N 129TH ST, Omaha, NE 68164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-0111
  2. 2
    Unmc-family Practice
    983075 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Darby Luckey, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346734878
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

