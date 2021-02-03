Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darah Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Darah Wright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
Franklin Primary Caremedical Mall1303 Dr Martin L King Jr Ave, Mobile, AL 36603 Directions (251) 432-4117
Ascension Providence6801 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 295-9931
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr. Wright was very welcoming and she really seemed to care about my health and how she could help me. I was very pleased with the overall visit and I look forward to this doctor/patient new relationship and her finding out exactly what is going on with me. Other than wait time, no complaints.
About Dr. Darah Wright, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003347766
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods.