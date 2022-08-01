Overview

Dr. Dara Tash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Tash works at Retina Center of Western Maryland in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.