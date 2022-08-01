Dr. Dara Tash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Tash, MD
Overview
Dr. Dara Tash, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Center of Western Maryland251 E Baltimore St, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 416-8600
Retina Center Of Western MD77 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste G, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 416-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Tash for many years. He is simply incredible, always available to address concerns, and very thorough with his examinations. I have recommended him to both my daughter and boyfriend.
About Dr. Dara Tash, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tash has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Floaters and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tash speaks Arabic and Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.