Dr. Spearman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dara Spearman, MD
Overview
Dr. Dara Spearman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.
Dr. Spearman works at
Locations
-
1
Parkview Outpatient Ambulatory Infusion Center11050 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (833) 724-8326
-
2
Forefront Dermatology - Grand Rapids4362 Cascade Rd SE Ste 206, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 678-2070Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Ppg - Pediatric Developmental Care11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5400
-
4
Reaching Out Loud Inc.10620 Corporate Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-8392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spearman?
Hi Dr. Spearman ! just wanted to say that I miss you . I go to see dr.Asarch tomorrow with some cookies...for my 6 month checkup...you were my first dermatologist and I just want to thankyou for everything you did for me/...you were so very calm and reassuring... as you could tell I was scared to death...now. three years later I am fine with skin checks and no tears.... melanoma is very scary...once it gets into your psyche, it never goes away...but your loving touch was so appreciated...
About Dr. Dara Spearman, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1588783419
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- Oakwood Health System
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Hope College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spearman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spearman works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spearman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spearman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spearman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spearman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.