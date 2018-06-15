See All Dermatologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Dara Spearman, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (19)
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dara Spearman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.

Dr. Spearman works at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parkview Outpatient Ambulatory Infusion Center
    11050 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 724-8326
    Forefront Dermatology - Grand Rapids
    4362 Cascade Rd SE Ste 206, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 678-2070
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Ppg - Pediatric Developmental Care
    11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5400
    Reaching Out Loud Inc.
    10620 Corporate Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-8392

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 15, 2018
    Hi Dr. Spearman ! just wanted to say that I miss you . I go to see dr.Asarch tomorrow with some cookies...for my 6 month checkup...you were my first dermatologist and I just want to thankyou for everything you did for me/...you were so very calm and reassuring... as you could tell I was scared to death...now. three years later I am fine with skin checks and no tears.... melanoma is very scary...once it gets into your psyche, it never goes away...but your loving touch was so appreciated...
    Jo Ann Bouman in Grand Haven, MI — Jun 15, 2018
    About Dr. Dara Spearman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588783419
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • Oakwood Health System
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • Hope College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spearman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Spearman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spearman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spearman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spearman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

