Overview

Dr. Dara Shalom, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shalom works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.