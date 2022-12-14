Dr. Dara Shalom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Shalom, MD
Overview
Dr. Dara Shalom, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Shalom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NSUH-Dept of OB/GYN Urogynecology865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5114
-
2
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shalom?
Dr Shalom performed a sacrocolpopexy using robotic laparascopy. The surgery went very well and the recovery was so easy. I had no real pain. I had no bleeding or swelling. After one night in the hospital I went home taking acetaminophen and ibuprophen. After 2 days, I stopped that and never needed anything else. I was just tired for a few weeks. The whole experience was way better than I anticipated.
About Dr. Dara Shalom, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1245498518
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shalom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shalom works at
Dr. Shalom has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.