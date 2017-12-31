Dr. Dara Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Paul, MD
Overview
Dr. Dara Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Locations
Khuram Ashraf MD677 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 793-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Paul is an excellent physician. I was sorry when she left Virginia. She was the best gynecologist I have ever had. She was easy to talk to and she was very through. I have not been able to find another doctor like her.
About Dr. Dara Paul, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
