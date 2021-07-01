Overview

Dr. Dara Otu, MD is a Pulmonologist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Otu works at Premier Care Behavioral Health Clinic in McKinney, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Pulmonary Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.