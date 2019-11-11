Dr. Dara Koozekanani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koozekanani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Koozekanani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview420 Delaware St SE # B435, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 626-3119
University of Minnesota School of Medicine516 Delaware St Se, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 625-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I don’t know where my vision would be today if it weren’t for Dr.K. He’s an incredible Dr., and a wonderful human being! Nowhere else I would go.
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Koozekanani works at
Dr. Koozekanani has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koozekanani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
