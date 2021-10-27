Overview

Dr. Dara Christante, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Christante works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.