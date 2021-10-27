See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Spokane, WA
Dr. Dara Christante, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dara Christante, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Christante works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons
    217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 747-6194
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus

Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prolapse Treatment Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Dara Christante, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013116003
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota Hospitals
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    • Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • Penn State
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
