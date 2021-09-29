Dr. Dar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dar Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dar Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Locations
Lone Star Kidney Care800 8th Ave Ste 324, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 810-9800
- 2 2530 Jacksboro Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76114 Directions (817) 378-0043
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No wait to get in. He took time and answered all my questions. Well informed on my history. Reassuring. Great doctor.
About Dr. Dar Shah, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1841412855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
