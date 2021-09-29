Overview

Dr. Dar Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Shah works at Lone Star Kidney Care in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.