Dr. Daphne Tumaneng, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daphne Tumaneng, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Tumaneng works at
Locations
-
1
MGA Obstetrics Gynecology11012 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 212, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 582-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very polite, professional and sympathetic. The only issue I had was the wait time. It took 2 hours to be seen but completely understandable being in that type of specialty. Staff was very nice. The person who took me back to go over my health history was AWESOME!!!
About Dr. Daphne Tumaneng, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1417901174
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Hospital
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Midwestern University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumaneng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tumaneng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumaneng has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumaneng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumaneng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumaneng.
