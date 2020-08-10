See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Daphne Scott, MD

Sports Medicine
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daphne Scott, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Scott works at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St # 6W, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-7070
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 705-2388

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Stamford Hospital

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Aug 10, 2020
    Dr. Scott is one of those unique people who knows what she knows and willingly consults on what she doesn’t. Combine this with her caring, kindness and perseverance to find a solution to your problem and you know you are in good, safe hands. My words are inadequate to describe Dr. Scott but in my experience you will have to look long and hard to find another Dr. like her.
    Suzanne Pederson — Aug 10, 2020
    About Dr. Daphne Scott, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184948077
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    • University of Washington
    • Univ of NV Sch of Med
    • University Of Southern California
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daphne Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

