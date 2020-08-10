Dr. Daphne Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daphne Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daphne Scott, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St # 6W, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7070
2
Hospital for Special Surgery1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-2388
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott is one of those unique people who knows what she knows and willingly consults on what she doesn’t. Combine this with her caring, kindness and perseverance to find a solution to your problem and you know you are in good, safe hands. My words are inadequate to describe Dr. Scott but in my experience you will have to look long and hard to find another Dr. like her.
About Dr. Daphne Scott, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184948077
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- University Of Southern California
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.