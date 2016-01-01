Dr. Robakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daphne Robakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Daphne Robakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Robakis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-2721
-
2
State of Connecticut Biodosimetry Laboratory15 YORK ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (347) 838-0287
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robakis?
About Dr. Daphne Robakis, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396075255
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robakis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robakis works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Robakis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.