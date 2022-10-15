Overview

Dr. Daphne Favroth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Favroth works at Clinic For Family Health/Wellne in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.