Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ.
Dr. Dadzie works at
Locations
Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine168 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2A, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0075
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dadzie is by far and away one of the most competent and knowledgable doctors I have ever been involved with.... I have a long list and a massive history of horrible illnesses and have been in and out of hospitals for the last 12 years....If there was a 10 star rating she deserves it she is one of the best !!!
About Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1083945687
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dadzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dadzie accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dadzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dadzie works at
Dr. Dadzie has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.