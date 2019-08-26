See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lawrence Township, NJ
Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. 

Dr. Dadzie works at Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine in Lawrence Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine
    168 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2A, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-0075

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hair Loss
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Testicular Dysfunction
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cough
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Nausea
Perimenopause
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Skin Ulcer
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 26, 2019
    Dr. Dadzie is by far and away one of the most competent and knowledgable doctors I have ever been involved with.... I have a long list and a massive history of horrible illnesses and have been in and out of hospitals for the last 12 years....If there was a 10 star rating she deserves it she is one of the best !!!
    Vince Capodici — Aug 26, 2019
    About Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daphne Dadzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dadzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dadzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dadzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dadzie works at Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine in Lawrence Township, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dadzie’s profile.

    Dr. Dadzie has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dadzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dadzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dadzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dadzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dadzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

