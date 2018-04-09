Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Fourth Military Medical University and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Guo works at
Locations
Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (920) 288-8377Tuesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pm
BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine2401 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 288-8377
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had carpal tunnel surgery on my right hand which is my dominant hand with a local by the time the freezing went away a had minimal pain and sleeped great with no brace for the 1st time in two years., I would highly recommend this surgery to anyone. No stitches!!! The employees,DRs,nurses everyone were so NICE and they did an EXCELLENT job of explaining everything before and during the surgery. I will need carpal tunnel surgery some time on my left hand and will definitely go this route.
About Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD
- Pain Management
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1366470551
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Fourth Military Medical University

