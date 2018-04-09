See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Marinette, WI
Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD

Pain Management
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Fourth Military Medical University and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area.

Dr. Guo works at Aurora Health Care Outpatnt Sgy in Marinette, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Bay Area Health Center in Marinette
    4061 Old Peshtigo Rd, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8377
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Medicine
    2401 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center
  • Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
McMurray's Test

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 09, 2018
    I had carpal tunnel surgery on my right hand which is my dominant hand with a local by the time the freezing went away a had minimal pain and sleeped great with no brace for the 1st time in two years., I would highly recommend this surgery to anyone. No stitches!!! The employees,DRs,nurses everyone were so NICE and they did an EXCELLENT job of explaining everything before and during the surgery. I will need carpal tunnel surgery some time on my left hand and will definitely go this route.
    Sue in Green Bay WI — Apr 09, 2018
    About Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1366470551
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kentucky Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Fourth Military Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danzhu Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

