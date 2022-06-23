Dr. Danyal Ahmed, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danyal Ahmed, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danyal Ahmed, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Boggy Creek Dental Care13670 Boggy Creek Rd # 210, Orlando, FL 32824 Directions (407) 602-0412
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Dr. Ahmen saw me on a routine cleaning and noticed that I needed a root canal. Therefore, he recommended me to a Endodontist which ended up drilling a hole in my crown (on tooth #3) for the root canal, and afterwards; inserting a temp filling. Once I returned to Dr. Ahmed, he simply removed the temp and added the new permanent filling prior to smoothing the crowned tooth over for an even bite. Well Done
About Dr. Danyal Ahmed, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1265818900
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.