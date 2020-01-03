Dr. Danya Godoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danya Godoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danya Godoy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 620 10th St N # 2D, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Godoy and her staff are caring, compassionate and very good at what they do. Very up to date with her medical techniques. Understanding of pain and what we as patients in constant pain go through. My life has meaning because of their great medical care.
About Dr. Danya Godoy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Pain Medicine
