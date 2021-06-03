Dr. Shamoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dany Shamoun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dany Shamoun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Shamoun works at
Locations
Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando2884 Wellness Ave Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 668-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange City Surgery Center975 Town Center Dr Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 456-5247
Lake Mary Surgery Center460 Saint Charles Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 585-0260
University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 384-6582
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This was my GI doctor while I lived in Smyrna TN. I've been treated by many GI specialists for over 60 years. I move a lot across the United States, state to state. My case is a rare case to most GI doctors. I gave Doctor Shamoun a five-star rating because of his professionalism in his fill of medicine.......
About Dr. Dany Shamoun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760456677
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Am U Hosp
- Amer U Beirut
- Gastroenterology
