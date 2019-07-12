Dr. Dany Sayad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dany Sayad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dany Sayad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Tampa General Hospital.
Usf College of Medicine Dept Obgyn2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cardiovascular Institute509 S Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 353-1515
Florida Cardiovascular Institute137 S Pebble Beach Blvd Ste 101, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 634-8000
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Professional-knowledgeable You understand you are in good hands
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
- American University of Beirut
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
