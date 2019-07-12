Overview

Dr. Dany Sayad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Sayad works at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.