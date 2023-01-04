Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dany Hanna, DO
Overview
Dr. Dany Hanna, DO is an Urology Specialist in Carrollton, TX.
Dr. Hanna works at
Locations
-
1
Hanna Gender Center4333 N Josey Ln Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 327-5524Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
Dr. Hanna, his entire staff, and the folks at CRMC provided excellent hands-on care before, during, and after my procedure. I always felt like I was getting personalized attention from him and that my health and satisfaction with the procedure were a top priority. The staff at the Hanna Gender Center is top-notch and they have made sure that all of my emails and calls were answered promptly and thoroughly and none of my questions or concerns ever fell through the cracks. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Dany Hanna, DO
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1346620002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.