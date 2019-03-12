Overview

Dr. Danxuan Long, MD is a Pulmonologist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from ZHANJIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Long works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL with other offices in Shelbyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.