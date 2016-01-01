See All Psychiatrists in Bradenton, FL
Overview

Dr. Danuta Fabisiak, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fabisiak works at FABISIAK DANUTA B DO in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    William R Linton Jr MD
    2110 58th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 795-7222
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Danuta Fabisiak, DO

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    • 1790773901
    Education & Certifications

    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danuta Fabisiak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabisiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fabisiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabisiak works at FABISIAK DANUTA B DO in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fabisiak’s profile.

    Dr. Fabisiak has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabisiak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Fabisiak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabisiak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabisiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabisiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

