Overview
Dr. Danuta Fabisiak, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fabisiak works at
Locations
William R Linton Jr MD2110 58th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 795-7222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Danuta Fabisiak, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1790773901
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
