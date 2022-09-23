See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Deeb works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Orlando
    2902 N Orange Ave Ste D, Orlando, FL 32804

  Adventhealth Orlando

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Abdominal Pain

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 23, 2022
Dr. Deeb is sttentive and caring to children. She listens to them and understands their needs. She is gentle, kind and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
MarieH — Sep 23, 2022
About Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD

  Pediatrics
  48 years of experience
  English, Arabic
  1275580557
Education & Certifications

  Wm Beaumont Hosp, Pediatrics
  1975
  University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine
  Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Danuta Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Deeb works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Orlando in Orlando, FL.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

