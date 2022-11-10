Overview

Dr. D'Antoni Dennis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Dennis works at NORTH OAKS ENT & ALLERGY CLINIC in Hammond, LA with other offices in Livingston, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Ear Ache and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.