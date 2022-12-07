Dr. Danton Kono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danton Kono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danton Kono, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Kono works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kono?
Both of my children have seen Dr Kono since they were born. I wish we could have taken him when we moved out of state. He is kind, understanding, and knowledgable. He is the best!!
About Dr. Danton Kono, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760583041
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|Ucla Med Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|Ucla Mattel Children'S Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kono has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kono using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kono works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.