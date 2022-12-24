See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Danton Dungy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Danton Dungy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (222)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Danton Dungy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Dungy works at The Dungy Orthopedic Center in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ammar Karim, DO
Dr. Ammar Karim, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Neil Motzkin, MD
Dr. Neil Motzkin, MD
8 (35)
View Profile
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
Dr. Miguel Pirela-Cruz, MD
6 (26)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Danton S Dungy MD PC
    2121 W Chandler Blvd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-2233
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Mechanical Failure Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 222 ratings
    Patient Ratings (222)
    5 Star
    (210)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dungy?

    Dec 24, 2022
    Dr Dungy thoroughly explained the procedure and spent time with me. He has videos that give such a clear explanation as well. His entire staff is supportive! He helped make an otherwise scary and painful experience tolerable and successful!
    Amy — Dec 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Danton Dungy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Danton Dungy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dungy to family and friends

    Dr. Dungy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dungy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Danton Dungy, MD.

    About Dr. Danton Dungy, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811991862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland At College Park
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danton Dungy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dungy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dungy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dungy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dungy works at The Dungy Orthopedic Center in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dungy’s profile.

    Dr. Dungy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dungy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    222 patients have reviewed Dr. Dungy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dungy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dungy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dungy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Danton Dungy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.