Dr. Danton Dungy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danton Dungy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Dungy works at
Locations
Danton S Dungy MD PC2121 W Chandler Blvd Ste 110, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 963-2233Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dungy thoroughly explained the procedure and spent time with me. He has videos that give such a clear explanation as well. His entire staff is supportive! He helped make an otherwise scary and painful experience tolerable and successful!
About Dr. Danton Dungy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811991862
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Maryland At College Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dungy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dungy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dungy works at
Dr. Dungy has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dungy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
222 patients have reviewed Dr. Dungy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dungy.
