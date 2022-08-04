Dr. Dante Vacca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vacca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dante Vacca, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dante Vacca, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Very knowledgeable and gives assurance. I felt very good about being in his care, as my condition was serious. He is honest and very kind. He did a great job for me, I highly recommend him to anyone who need his specialty. He is very skillful.
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659326403
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Neurosurgery
