Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Pieramici works at California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    California Retina Consultants
    California Retina Consultants
525 E Micheltorena St # 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
(805) 966-7085

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Eye Cancer
Eye Cancer

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 09, 2022
    Jul 09, 2022
I have been a patient of Dr. Pieramici for several years. After meeting the retina specialists at the 2 top university medical schools in California, I chose Dr Pieramici because of his impressive education and incredible experience. He is highly respected by even his competitors in the top ranks of this field. He is a person with great integrity and treats patients in an honest, kind and compassionate manner. As a patient with a rare genetic eye disease, I have lost central vision in one eye and hope the same will not be the result in my other eye. I am fortunate to have a doctor of such high caliber as Dr. Pieramici advising, monitoring and managing my eye care.
    PT James — Jul 09, 2022
    About Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD

    Ophthalmology
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1992804504
    Education & Certifications

    Evanston Hospital|Johns Hopkins University School Med
    JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pieramici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pieramici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pieramici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pieramici works at California Retina Consultants in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pieramici’s profile.

    Dr. Pieramici has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pieramici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pieramici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pieramici.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pieramici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pieramici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

