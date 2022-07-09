Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pieramici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD
Overview
Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
California Retina Consultants525 E Micheltorena St # 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Directions (805) 966-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Pieramici for several years. After meeting the retina specialists at the 2 top university medical schools in California, I chose Dr Pieramici because of his impressive education and incredible experience. He is highly respected by even his competitors in the top ranks of this field. He is a person with great integrity and treats patients in an honest, kind and compassionate manner. As a patient with a rare genetic eye disease, I have lost central vision in one eye and hope the same will not be the result in my other eye. I am fortunate to have a doctor of such high caliber as Dr. Pieramici advising, monitoring and managing my eye care.
About Dr. Dante Pieramici, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Evanston Hospital|Johns Hopkins University School Med
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pieramici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pieramici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pieramici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pieramici has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pieramici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pieramici speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pieramici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pieramici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pieramici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pieramici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.