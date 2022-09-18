See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Zaghi works at Lakeside Community Health Care in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Armineh Tavitian MD Inc
    1500 S Central Ave Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 254-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Overweight Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2022
    I have a variety of health problems and it means the world to me to have a kind, smart, responsive primary care doctor. He's a great listener and respects my input. The office is extremely well organized--Dr. Zaghi and his staff take care of whatever's needed in a timely way. He's been my doctor for four years: a gem and a keeper.
    Jill — Sep 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD
    About Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801185095
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danny Zaghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaghi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaghi works at Lakeside Community Health Care in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zaghi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

