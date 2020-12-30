Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danny Wood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danny Wood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Medical Ctr
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
Dr. Wood has taken care of my son his entire life. Unfortunately, our 16 year old visit was his last as our beloved doctor is retiring! It was a bitter-sweet appointment that went smoothly as usual. We could not have chosen a more knowledgeable and caring Peditrician as Dr. Wood. He will be missed my us and so many more of his patients.
About Dr. Danny Wood, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1891716429
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Medical Ctr
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.