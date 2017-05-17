Dr. Danny Wheat, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Wheat, DPM
Overview
Dr. Danny Wheat, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital and Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Wheat works at
Locations
Abilene Foot Care Specialists1401 Ambler Ave Ste 102, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 455-0652
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was kind and very thorough. I had some in grown toenails that he took special care to remove gently because i am sensitive.
About Dr. Danny Wheat, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1871589713
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wheat has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheat.
