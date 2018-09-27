Dr. Danny Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Watson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Locations
David R Drasnin Ph.d. P.c.43996 Woodward Ave, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 253-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our experience with Dr Watson has been great over several years as my moms neurologist. However, his receptionist is rude, curt, and dismissive.
About Dr. Danny Watson, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831189299
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watson speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
