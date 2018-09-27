Overview

Dr. Danny Watson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Watson works at Danny F Watson MD in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.