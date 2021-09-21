Dr. Danny Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from XIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Glaucoma Eye Center PC2727 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 361-9205
Grandville Eye Care PC3100 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 361-9205
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wang has a way of making you feel genuinely cared for. He is thorough, patient, an expert in his field, and kind. He’s a very special doctor. What went well: Appointment scheduling Office environment Staff friendliness Appointment wasn't rushed Listened & answered questions Explained conditions well Trusted the provider's decisions
About Dr. Danny Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- XIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Floaters, Glaucoma Surgery and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.