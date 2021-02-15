Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danny Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Wang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of New Jersey35-37 Progress St Ste B2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 754-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr Danny Wang was my cardiologist for 19 years. The only reason he is not my doctor now is because I moved to NC. Dr. Wang is has an incredible amount of concern for his patients and has a hugh amount of expertise in his field. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Danny Wang, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619962578
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Hypotension, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.