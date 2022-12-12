Dr. Danny Soares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Soares, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Soares, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Soares works at
Locations
-
1
Mesos Plastic Surgery & Laser Center757 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-8599
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soares?
Dr. Soares did a rhinoplasty on me at the beginning of November and the results are incredible. He was very professional and took time to answer all of my questions with complete confidence. I am very pleased with the results and feel so much better about looking in the mirror! I highly recommend Dr. Soares for rhinoplasty. He helped me through the process from beginning to end and I couldn’t imagine it going any easier than it did.
About Dr. Danny Soares, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1952568370
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Wayne State University Sch Med
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- University of Connecticut
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soares has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soares accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soares works at
Dr. Soares speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Soares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.