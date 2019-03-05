Overview

Dr. Danny Silver, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Seminole and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Silver works at Meridian Medical in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR and Seminole, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.