Overview

Dr. Danny Sayegh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with New York Med Coll At St Josephs Med Ctr



Dr. Sayegh works at Champaign Dental Group in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.