Dr. Danny Meslemani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meslemani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Meslemani, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Meslemani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melville, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Meslemani works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Melville115 Broadhollow Rd Fl 1, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 591-9990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meslemani?
Unlike several peoples reviews I find the staff are very professional and helpful. Dr. Meslemani is an excellent doctor. He takes his time with his patients and is a good listener. I would highly recommend him to anyone who has ENT issues
About Dr. Danny Meslemani, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447460134
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meslemani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meslemani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meslemani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meslemani works at
Dr. Meslemani has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Common Cold and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meslemani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Meslemani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meslemani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meslemani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meslemani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.