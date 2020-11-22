Dr. Danny Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danny Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
North East Med Services Stockton Clinic Lab1520 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133 Directions (415) 391-9686
Pacific Eye Associates2100 Webster St Ste 214, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 923-3007
Eye Surgery Center of San Francisco1160 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 440-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We would recommend Dr. Danny Lin without reservation to family and friends. He is a fantastic doctor who is patient and knowledgeable. He is also funny and builds great rapport with his patients. His personality shines and we’ve always appreciated this about him.
About Dr. Danny Lin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese
- 1871595710
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute-Ucla
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Stanford University
- University of California At Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
