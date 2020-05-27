See All Neurosurgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Danny Liang, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (8)
Overview

Dr. Danny Liang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Liang works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Skin Screenings
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Anemia
Brain Cancer
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epilepsy
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Cranial Trauma
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Glioma
Gynecologic Cancer
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lung Cancer
Lymphosarcoma
Medulloblastoma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurostimulation
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Fracture
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Uterine Cancer
Vascular Disease

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 27, 2020
Dr. Danny Liang performed a laminectomy on my spine in March 2020. Dr. Liang is brilliant and compassionate; a comforting combination. The care I received at his beautiful, skilled hands saved my life. I will always be grateful to have been referred to him.
Rita Devine — May 27, 2020
About Dr. Danny Liang, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • English, Mandarin
  • 1760518807
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
  • University of Maryland Medical Center
  • UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Liang works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Liang’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

