Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danny Liang, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Liang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Liang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liang?
Dr. Danny Liang performed a laminectomy on my spine in March 2020. Dr. Liang is brilliant and compassionate; a comforting combination. The care I received at his beautiful, skilled hands saved my life. I will always be grateful to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Danny Liang, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1760518807
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas M D Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang works at
Dr. Liang speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.