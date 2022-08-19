Overview

Dr. Danny Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Ray Cain MD PC in Decatur, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.