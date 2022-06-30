Dr. Danny Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Le, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danny Le, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Le works at
Locations
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 402-0985Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart & Vascular Specialists of North Texas3141 E Broad St Ste 335, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 587-2281
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
from the first visit, i felt very at ease with Dr. Le and his staff. speaks in a vocabulary that his patients can understand. very prompt. felt like he really cares.
About Dr. Danny Le, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1144507112
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Le using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Le has seen patients for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Le on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Le, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Le appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.