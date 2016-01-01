Overview

Dr. Danny Harrison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Harrison works at Ata Mazaheri MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.