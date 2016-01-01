Dr. Danny Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danny Harrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Danny Harrison, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
Ata Mazaheri MD Inc.1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 450, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Danny Harrison, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1184763435
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
